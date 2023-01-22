AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Egypt signs $1.5 bln financing agreement with ITFC: CNBC Arabia

Reuters Published January 22, 2023
Egypt has signed a $1.5 billion financing agreement with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) to fund its trade needs, including for importing energy products and essential commodities, CNBC Arabia wrote on Twitter, citing the ITFC's chief executive officer.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia sign 14 deals worth $7.7bn, says Saudi minister

Last year Egypt signed a similar agreement, also worth $1.5 billion, with the corporation, which is headquartered in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and often funds Egypt's commodities imports, including grains and petroleum.

