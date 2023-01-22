AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Jan 22, 2023
Israel PM removes top minister over court ruling

AFP Published 22 Jan, 2023 04:36pm
Photo: AFP
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu removed a top minister from office Sunday, a statement said, following a Supreme Court ruling against Aryeh Deri’s appointment which has shaken the nascent cabinet.

“It is with a heavy heart, with great sorrow and with an extremely difficult feeling that I am forced to transfer you from your position as a minister in the government,” Netanyahu told Deri, who held the health and interior portfolios and who was convicted last year of tax evasion.

