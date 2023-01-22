AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Karachi: wheat flour rates notified

NNI Published 22 Jan, 2023 03:08am
KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon on Saturday notified ex-mill and retail rates of wheat flour in the city.

According to a notification issued from the Commissioner Office, the wheat rate for millers is set at Rs 95 per kg, while the ex-mills rate is fixed at Rs 98 per kg while the independent chakki owners can sell flour at maximum Rs 105 per kg.

The commissioner instructed deputy commissioners (DC) and assistant commissioners (AC) to keep a check and balance of flour prices in their assigned areas.

He further ordered to take legal action against flour mills, chakki mills, and retailers selling wheat flour more than the government-assigned rates.

It is pertinent to mention here that the flour millers are selling flour between the rates of Rs 110 to Rs 130 per kg. Earlier this month, Sindh millers have reduced the prices of flour by Rs 55 per kg after the provincial government released subsidised wheat quota to mills.

Wheat crisis

According to details, the flour prices have been slashed to Rs 95 – reducing Rs 55 per kg – after the provincial government released subsidised wheat quota to mills.

The Sindh Food Department has also issued a notification of additional quota of government wheat.

“An additional quantity of 165,000 metric tonnes of wheat has been released to flour mills,” the notification stated.

It further stated that the additional quota was released to millers for remaining 18 days of January. The wheat would be released at the rate of Rs 85 per kg.

“The mills should be bound and committed to sell the wheat flour at the rate of Rs95 per kg in the open market,” the notification stated.

Sources said that all Sindh mills will submit a written report on flour sales to Food department on a daily basis.

