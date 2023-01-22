Pacer Diana Baig ruled out of Australia series, World Cup

LAHORE: Right-arm fast bowler Diana Baig has been ruled out of Australia T20Is and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 due to fracture in her index finger of the right hand.

Right-handed batter Sadaf Shamas, who is part of the reserves for Australia T20I series and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, will replace Diana, a PCB spokesman said.

Diana suffered injury in the third ODI against Australia today when she tried to take return catch on the penultimate ball of the seventh over of Australia’s innings. Diana was taken to the local hospital where X-rays confirmed the fracture.

Diana has been advised four weeks’ rest by the PCB Medical panel.

