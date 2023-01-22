Cotton spot rate firm amid improved business activity

AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained stable and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 1600 bales of Rohri 17,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 19,800 per maund, 200 bales of Sadiqabad, 1200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 400 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund and 800 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 293 per kg.

