AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Sales tax calculation: Not fixing minimum value of sugar to affect FBR revenue

Sohail Sarfraz Published January 21, 2023 Updated January 21, 2023 08:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s decision of not fixing the minimum value on the supply of sugar for sales tax calculation would have revenue implications during 2022-23. Sources told Business Recorder here on Friday that the FBR has yet not fixed the domestic price of sugar, which is usually considerably below the actual market price of the commodity for sales tax assessment.

However, the delay in the fixation of the price of sugar will result in revenue loss to the national exchequer in the remaining period of sales tax. Last year, the FBR issued a notification dealing with the fixation of the value of sugar for the assessment of sales tax at the domestic and import stages.

FBR set to fix minimum value for sugar supply

According to the latest order of the Lahore High Court (LHC), the proceedings before the FBR regarding the determination of the value of the supply of sugar shall remain suspended. Thus, the FBR will not fix the said price of the commodity till a final decision of the court.

The sugar mills have informed the court that the FBR is not empowered to fix a notional value which is completely different from the market value currently prevalent. This impinges upon the rights of the petitioners to conduct their business and trade in terms of Article 18 of the Constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC Sugar FBR commodities Sales Tax sugar mills Sugar prices FBR revenue sugar supply

Comments

1000 characters

Sales tax calculation: Not fixing minimum value of sugar to affect FBR revenue

Two fertiliser plants: PD seeks Rs25.6bn for RLNG supply

Govt wants to meet 35pc of oil requirement through Russia: Musadik

Crude oil and oil products Agreement to be signed by March

Wapda may delay issuance of 2nd $500m Eurobond

CMOs fail to reach agreement on ‘SIM disallowing charge’

SECP issues updated ‘Master Circular’ for AMCs, IAs

Importance of ‘RRMC’ in taxation issues highlighted

Appointment of Punjab caretaker CM: The ball’s in ECP’s court now

Naya Pakistan, Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates: Increase in rates on return notified

Read more stories