Robotics plant inaugurated at Prime Safety Ltd

KARACHI: A new Robotics Plant was inaugurated at Prime Safety Limited – Midas Safety Pakistan. Chairman Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA), Dr Saifuddin Junejo inaugurated the plant.

He was briefed about the project details and how it will improve productivity, consistency, safety, energy efficiency and reduce rejections. Dr Junejo was given a tour of the facility and he closed the visit with a tree plantation ceremony.

Midas Safety is a private label supplier of hand protection to over 50 countries with investments in modern and efficient manufacturing plants, robotics and hybrid glove capabilities.

