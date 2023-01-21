WCLA completes 95pc conservation of Barkat Ali Islamia Hall

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed 95 percent conservation of Barkat Ali Islamia Hall situated in Mochi Gate on main circular road of walled city.

As per the details shared by the Authority here on Friday, the conservation work was assigned to WCLA by Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department and for this the Punjab government allocated Rs 16.8 million rupees.

The conservation works included consolidation of wall cracks and re-plastering, colors and fresco lining, additional stairs for better access to mezzanine floor and restoration of architectural elements.

This project also included illumination works, re-laying of new electrical system, ducts for air conditioning, separate wiring for generator and Illumination of entire building. The work started on November 22, 2021, and will be completed in second half of the year 2023.

Commenting on the conservation work, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that Barkat Ali Islamia Hall was a historical building that held important stories within it. “It was very essential to restore this building, which was an emblem of the past movements and socio political activities. We were honored that WCLA was selected as executing agency for the conservation of this prestigious building. It will be put to community and tourism use after conservation,” he added.

