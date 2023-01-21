AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Jan 21, 2023
SaaS startup launches disruptive tool ‘Yourchamp’

Press Release Published 21 Jan, 2023 06:15am
LAHORE: Social Champ has been aiming to revolutionize the Martech industry. The Pakistani SaaS startup has now launched a disruptive tool, ‘Yourchamp’.

As per a press release issued by Yourchamp here on Friday; the company announced their all-new marketing platform, YourChamp on January 12; it is a one-stop solution to bring together your cumulative reach from all social media accounts.

With every digital innovation, data is also increasing exponentially. Marketing has a unique duty to embrace its role as a facilitator of meaningful experiences and a driver of value exchanges between brands and people. Business and Martech startups like Social Champ aim to add this value to the industry.

YourChamp is a one-of-a-kind platform. When agencies and individual public figures use this platform, they can easily find each other using the said link. It would display users’ social presence, the account where they are most active, their highest following, their niche, and their other social profiles.

Speaking on the launch of YourChamp, the company’s founder, Sameer Ahmed, said, “Today’s marketing has evolved, and Pakistani brands are embarking on digital journeys that will help them provide accurate and real-time data that will aid them in fulfilling their KPIs. Brands have realized that digital is the future. This tool introduced will eventually be disruptive for Martechs, media agencies and social media managers.”

By 2023, marketing professionals will be looking for methods to modernize their tactics, prioritize real and purposeful experiences, and explore new frontiers while adjusting to current disruptions and keeping an eye on the not-so-distant future.

Using YourChamp, users can connect their social media accounts to their e-commerce store links and even link their Spotify playlists for the world to share. Apart from this, the platform supports the leaderboard concept, which means that their fans and followers can upvote to establish them as an authority in the niche.

For the Martech industry, marketers must always be creative with their operations and strategies. The company focuses on the hyper-personalization and adoption of new-age technology.

In November, Social Champ was the only martech startup from Pakistan that attended the “Startup Showcase” under the theme “Future of advertising and marketing” in Lisbon, Portugal. They are also regulars at events like Techstars Toronto.

