AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.57%)
BAFL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
BOP 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.78%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
DGKC 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
EPCL 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
FCCL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.02%)
KAPCO 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
MLCF 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.3%)
NETSOL 81.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.6%)
OGDC 79.44 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.98%)
PAEL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5.6%)
PRL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TRG 102.40 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.2%)
UNITY 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,839 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,597 Increased By 206.9 (1.54%)
KSE100 38,832 Increased By 40.5 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,400 Increased By 51.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Tarin sees negative GDP growth in LSM, agri, other sectors

Itrat Bashir Published 20 Jan, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

LAHORE: Former federal finance minister and PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin has predicted that Pakistan would register a negative Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth after dismissing the government’s claim of achieving GDP growth in the range of 1.5 percent; “the country was showing negative growth in large scale manufacturing (LSM), agriculture and other sectors, and under these circumstances, a positive GDP growth was not possible.”

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here on Thursday; he was accompanied by PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema. While quoting the latest official figures, the former federal minister pointed out that LSM registered -5 percent growth in the last six months while exports and remittance showed a decline of -16 percent and -19 percent, respectively, in December last.

“Moreover, for the first time, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) showed a significant decline in December 2022 as compared to the corresponding month a year ago; recently the foreign investors withdrew their investment to the tune of US 17 million dollars from the country. Hence, money was not coming into Pakistan, rather it was leaving. As per the latest survey, foreign investors believe that Pakistan was on the wrong path and these sentiments have been reflected in the FDI figures,” he added.

Tarin hopes govt will help country avert ‘default’

“This has created a huge financial gap and thus the government was relying on heavy borrowing to plug it; in the last six months alone the incumbent government has borrowed Rs 6.5 trillion. In comparison, in its three-and-a-half-year tenure, the PTI government borrowed Rs 19.3 trillion, but at that time the GDP had increased by 74 percent,” he said.

Tarin accused the coalition government of destroying the country’s economy; “the regime change operation has proved detrimental for our economy”.

He said that when their government was removed, the inflation stood at 12 percent and now it was touching 25 percent.

“Businesses were closing in the country and the people’s income was decreasing while the shortage of dollars was delaying foreign payments and subsequently hurting our trade,” he added. “Right now, banks were refusing letters of credit (LCs) due to a shortage of dollars; LCs worth US 4-5 billion dollars were pending due to which 5,700 containers were idle at the ports. Moreover, payments to shipping lines, foreign airlines, and profit remittances to the tune of 1.5 billion have been suspended.

While dismissing the claims of the State Bank of Pakistan’s governor that the inflow of dollars would increase from next week, the former minister disclosed that no inflows were coming into the country at the moment; “all (institutions and countries) have attached their inflows with the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme”.

Talking about the IMF programme, he averred that all were saying, including the IMF and the donor countries, that Pakistan should implement the programme. He pointed out that the IMF was saying that our revenues were low while expenses were high; “earlier, the government had committed with the IMF that the fiscal deficit would come down to around 4.6 percent, but our revenues have declined and expenses have doubled due to hike in the energy cost by Rs 123 billion per month.

Hence, the IMF was asking the government to increase taxes to fill the financial gap. Moreover, they have an objection over the variation in the exchange rate of rupee and thus demanding of the government a market-based exchange rate,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Remittances IMF INVESTMENT Taxes gdp FDI PTI Exports FBR agriculture sector LSM GDP growth Shaukat Tarin IMF and Pakistan Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Tarin sees negative GDP growth in LSM, agri, other sectors

MoS Aisha terms ‘structural reforms’ need of the hour

PM and Russian minister discuss oil and gas

Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt

Dar’s upcoming Qatar visit likely to improve energy situation

SBP may hike rates by another 100bps to tame inflation

World Bank rejects media reports

Textile group: H1FY23 exports decline 7.07pc to $8.72bn YoY

CPPA-G seeks FCA of Rs2.20/unit for Dec 2022

Technical consultations: Pakistan-Russia draft protocol being signed today

Read more stories