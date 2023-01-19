AVN 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.99%)
Jan 19, 2023
Australia jobs fall 14,600 in Dec, unemployment steady

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2023 11:16am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
SYDNEY: Australia employment unexpectedly dipped in December following an outsized gain the month before, while the jobless rate stayed near five-decade lows.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed net employment fell 14,600 in December from November, when they surged by a revised 58,200, and missed forecasts for an increase of 22,500.

Australia, NZ dollars surge on yen as BOJ stays super easy

The jobless rate held at 3.5%, just above the recent 48-year trough of 3.4%, while the participation rate dipped to 66.6% from a record high.

