AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.88%)
DFML 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.6%)
DGKC 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-6.06%)
EPCL 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.66%)
FCCL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.93%)
FFL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.24%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.05%)
HUBC 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.73%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.21%)
KAPCO 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
KEL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-8.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.7%)
MLCF 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.6%)
NETSOL 76.12 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-7.19%)
OGDC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-6.26%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.85%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.36%)
PPL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-6.95%)
PRL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.87%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.15%)
TELE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.87%)
TPLP 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.17%)
TRG 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-7.47%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.1%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
BR100 3,765 Decreased By -153.9 (-3.93%)
BR30 13,051 Decreased By -688.1 (-5.01%)
KSE100 38,342 Decreased By -1378.5 (-3.47%)
KSE30 14,080 Decreased By -565.6 (-3.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK unemployment stable but inflation slams wages: data

AFP Published 17 Jan, 2023 02:57pm
Follow us

LONDON: UK unemployment is steady but wages have tanked further, official data showed Tuesday, as sky-high inflation sparks a cost-of-living crisis and growing industrial unrest.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7 percent in the three months to the end of November compared with the three months to the end of October, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

However, wages in real terms sank 2.6 percent as runaway inflation continued to bite.

“The real value of people’s pay continues to fall, with prices still rising faster than earnings,” said ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan.

Economic slowdown will force workers into worse jobs: UN

“This remains amongst the fastest drops in regular earnings since (comparable) records began” in 2001.

Britain has been plagued by strikes in public and private sectors, as pay fails to keep pace with rampant prices.

A total of 467,000 working days were lost due to strikes in November, reaching the highest level since 2011, the ONS added.

Key affected areas included communication, transport and education.

Industrial action looks set to intensify as Britain’s largest teaching and nursing unions on Monday announced further walkouts over pay, while the government seeks to limit strikes with a controversial bill.

The ONS will publish crucial December inflation data on Wednesday.

Inflation soared in November to 10.7 percent, the highest level for around 40 years, with prices surging on supply constraints caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the lifting of pandemic lockdowns and Brexit fallout.

The UK government argues that lifting pay would risk stoking inflation.

“We must not do anything that risks permanently embedding high prices into our economy, which will only prolong the pain for everyone,” said finance minister Jeremy Hunt in response to Tuesday’s data.

unemployment Global unemployment

Comments

1000 characters

UK unemployment stable but inflation slams wages: data

Government has to increase gas prices: Minister of State for Petroleum

Pakistan 'held back' by 'very high levels of energy subsidies': ILO

20th straight loss: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Steel shortage in offing: Pakistan's construction sector under threat

Caretaker Punjab CM: PM Shehbaz calls Zardari, Shujaat, Fazl

Jul-Nov Large Scale Manufacturing sector output down 3.6% YoY

Negotiations with India not possible until reversal of ‘illegal action’ in IIOJK: PMO

Indian importers use rupee’s recovery to increase hedging, data shows

Waqar Younis says he has no intention of becoming Pakistan’s bowling coach

India planning rate changes in new income tax structure

Read more stories