Insurance ombudsman finalises arrangements for national conference

KARACHI: Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel has finalised the arrangements for the annual two-day national conference to be held on Thursday and Friday in Karachi.

Participation of all stakeholders including representatives of insurance companies, banks and SECP is being ensured, he said, to get insurance claims as soon as possible to the flood victims across the country and awareness campaign for crop or livestock insurance, this conference has nationwide importance, he said that as compared to the previous year, 30 to 40 percent more complaints have been registered in the federal Ombudsman's offices, and the disposal of complaints has also increased by 50 percent.

He said Rs 1.93 billion was given as monetary relief to the people about insurance claims last year, it has increased to more than two hundred and five billion rupees this year, and under the Federal Insurance Ombudsman, the proportion of complaints resolved in 60 days was also 95 percent this year.

Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel said that FIO is bringing justice to the doorsteps of the people and the exemplary performance of last year is the result of joint teamwork of all regional offices of the Federal Insurance Ombudsman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023