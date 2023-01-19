AVN 63.58 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (5.39%)
Five new economic zones planned for KP within 18 months

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2023 07:16am
PESHAWAR: Chief Executive Officer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) Javed Khattak has disclosed that five new economic zones will be launched in the next 12 to 18 months, bringing the total number of such zones to 19 in the province.

Javed Khattak was addressing a ceremony held to appreciate the performance of management of KPEZDMC in Hattar Industrial Estate, Haripur, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

CEO KPEZDMC also informed of the Company’s plan to acquire additional 110 acres of land adjacent to the Special Economic Zone for expansion, which would enable the new and existing projects to expand their facilities.

Hattar being in the proximity of Federal Capital Islamabad, and more importantly on the CPEC route has significant potential to attract domestic and overseas industrial interests, which the Company now intends to attend to.

Javed also spoke about the five (5) new economic zones that are being worked on for launching within 12 to 18 months’ time, bringing the total number of Economic Zones to nineteen (19) in the province.

CEO KPEZDMC extended his gratitude for the continued support received from the industrialist community, and termed Hattar as one of the top three industrial hubs of Pakistan, which has remained as the backbone of the industrial presence in KP.

Earlier, Chairman Pak Steel, Muhammad Aslam Farid and distinguished guests from the Industrial community of Hattar EZ and SEZ lauded the performance and initiatives of KPEZDMC under the leadership of Javed Khattak.

Chairman Pak Steel / Farid Steel in a ceremony conducted appreciated the positive and proactive role of Javed Iqbal Khattak as CEO KPEZDMC.

He reflected at their journey that started in 1949 with the inception of the first unit in Rawalpindi, and the troubles they had to undergo at that time.

However he greatly appreciated the role of KPEZDMC, particularly in the last three years, towards the facilitation of the industrialists, and towards Ease of Doing Business, that has remained a hallmark of KPEZDMC under his leadership.

Also present on the occasion were KPEZDMC Board of Directors members, Hassan Farid, Zahid Shinwari, Muhammad Tayyab Swati, Inam Mughal and Sahibzada Salim ur Rehman along with other dignitaries.

Later, the guests and dignitaries also visited Hattar Special Economic Zone to overlook the progress of the development, and the colonization in the Zone, while expressing satisfaction also appreciated the efforts of KPEZDMC for rapid industrialization in the province.

