Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (January 18, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 236.75
Open Offer Rs 239.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jan 19
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
4.80
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jan 19
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
350.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jan 19
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jan 19
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jan 19
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jan 19
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
64.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jan 19
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
370.03
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jan 19
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jan 19
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.47
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Jan 19
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
54.93
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jan 19
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
19,038,426
▼ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jan 19
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
13,145,257
▼ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Jan 19
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
10,185,720
▼ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Jan 19
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
6,785,000
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Jan 19
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
6,111,954
▼ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Jan 19
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
5,724,570
▼ 0.00
|
Sui North Gas / Jan 19
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
4,769,822
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Jan 19
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
4,582,087
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Jan 19
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
4,320,865
▼ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Jan 19
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
3,746,599
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jan 18
|
229.90
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jan 18
|
228.90
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 18
|
128.63
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 18
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 18
|
1.23
|
Euro to USD / Jan 18
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Jan 18
|
4.32
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jan 18
|
3928.86
|
India Sensex / Jan 18
|
61045.74
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jan 18
|
26791.12
|
Nasdaq / Jan 18
|
10957.01
|
Hang Seng / Jan 18
|
21678
|
FTSE 100 / Jan 18
|
7830.70
|
Dow Jones / Jan 18
|
33296.96
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 18
|
15181.80
|
France CAC40 / Jan 18
|
7083.39
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jan 18
|
79.15
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 18
|
20235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 18
|
158093
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 18
|
1904.10
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jan 18
|
84.81
