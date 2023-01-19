KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (January 18, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
213,219,269 133,977,883 6,138,585,502 3,577,372,944
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 831,070,723 (476,073,960) 354,996,762
Local Individuals 5,348,562,268 (5,404,850,085) -56,287,817
Local Corporates 2,617,499,142 (2,916,208,087) (298,708,945)
