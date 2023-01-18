If JI wants to appoint mayor in Karachi, it should hold talks with PPP: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that if Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) wants to appoint a mayor in Karachi following local government (LG) elections, then it should hold talks with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) “that won the largest number of seats”.

LG polls in Karachi were held on Sunday January 15. Late on Monday, the ECP released the final consolidated results of all 235 seats. The PPP emerged as the biggest winner with 93 seats while JI closely followed with 86.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Ghani said: “PPP and JI can jointly decide which candidate to appoint as the mayor of Karachi.

“Whatever concerns you raise will be addressed as per the law,” he said. “We support recounting of votes but not false accusations. Both parties have a unique opportunity to bring betterment in the city, therefore we should practice mature politics.”

His comments come after Ameer of JI Karachi chapter Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman stated that LG polls were rigged as the results were delayed.

Earlier, the PPP said it would hold talks with all parties except PTI to form a government in Karachi and appoint a mayor.