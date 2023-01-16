Partial results: PPP leads in LG polls with 77 seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday released the results of 160 out of 235 seats in the local government (LG) elections that took place on Sunday, reported Aaj News.

As per the results, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led the polls with 77 seats while Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) followed with 43 seats.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) managed to bag 28 seats while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won 6 seats so far.

Independent candidates and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam won 2 seats each.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan won one seat each.

It is pertinent to mention that MQM boycotted the polls prior to elections.

Delay: ECP says ‘process complicated, takes time to prepare results’

Responding to criticism from contesting parties over the delay in the results of the second phase of local government elections in Sindh, the ECP on Monday said that it takes time to prepare the results and “the process is complicated”.

In a statement, the ECP said the results were being transferred to the offices of returning officers (ROs) from all polling stations and were being prepared on an Excel sheet on computers.

PPP, JI claim victories: LG elections marred by low turnout

Meanwhile, in a press conference, Sindh Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan said that the ECP is aware of its constitutional duties and is sincere in “holding free, fair and transparent elections”.

We have left no stone unturned in this, he said.

Chauhan further said that the results of all 246 union committees of Karachi will be ready by today evening

Responding to the claims of rigging, he said that the comission had a very strict monitoring mechanism and he can confidently say that no official was involved in rigging.

On Sunday, the second phase of the long-delayed local government elections in Sindh were held. The delay in declaration of results raised concerns over the transparency of electoral process and the performance of the ECP.

As the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the PPP claimed their victory in the polls, the MQM-P said low voter turnout was the victory of its decision to boycott the elections.

JI was leading in the elections with 34 seats followed by PPP (24), PTI (20), and TLP (1) as per the results of 78 Union Councils (UCs) out of the total 246, Aaj News reported.

Hafiz Naeem, JI Karachi chapter chief and the party’s mayoral candidate for the city, won from a UC in North Nazimabad. PTI’s candidate for Karachi mayor Khurram Sher Zaman lost his Union Committee in Saddar town to Najmi Alam of the PPP. Firdous Shamim Naqvi, PTI’s second mayoral contender, was facing tough competition from his opponents in a Soldier Bazaar UC.

Hafiz Naeem claims ‘rigging in process’ amid unusual delay in results

Hafiz Naeem threatened to stage sit-ins across Karachi if the results were not announced on time.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Sunday night, Naeem said that the presiding officers were bound to give Forms 11 and 12 as per law but some Deputy Commissioners working in favour of the PPP-led Sindh government were interfering in the process.

“If the forms are not provided in the next one hour and the ROs do not announce the results, there will be sit-ins across the city,” he warned, adding that the party would announce its strategy after consultation.

MQM-P boycotts Karachi, Hyderabad LG polls

After a day-long consultation, MQM-P on Saturday night announced that it would boycott the local government (LG) elections.

Earlier, amid speculation that the MQM-P could part ways with the coalition government or even boycott the elections, Bilawal offered the party some last-minute advice.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said the MQM-P was a “very old and senior” political party and advised it to “fully participate” in the LG elections, adding that the elections were crucial so political parties could work together for the development of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.