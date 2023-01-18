AVN 60.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.31%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
BOP 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
CNERGY 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
DGKC 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.12%)
EPCL 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
FCCL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.74%)
FFL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.48%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.92%)
HUBC 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KAPCO 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
NETSOL 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
OGDC 75.38 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.86%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 67.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2%)
PRL 12.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.65%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5.99%)
TPLP 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.68%)
TRG 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.82%)
UNITY 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.6%)
BR100 3,773 Increased By 8.3 (0.22%)
BR30 13,012 Decreased By -38.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 38,348 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 14,157 Increased By 76.9 (0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK inflation drops to 3-month low of 10.5% in December

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2023 12:36pm
Follow us

LONDON: British consumer price inflation fell to a three-month low of 10.5% in December, offering some comfort to the Bank of England and households, but food and drink prices continued to accelerate, rising at the fastest pace since 1977.

The drop in the headline rate of inflation from 10.7% in November was in line with economists’ forecasts in a Reuters poll, and moves CPI further away from the 41-year high of 11.1% struck in October.

However, while lower prices for petrol and clothing bore down on the headline rate, the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages was 16.8% higher than a year earlier, the biggest increase since September 1977.

“Food costs continue to spike with prices also rising in shops, cafes and restaurants,” ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said.

Core CPI - which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, and which some economists view as a better guide to underlying inflation trends - was unchanged at 6.3% in December.

UK finance minister: We must stick to plan to bring down ‘nightmare’ inflation

The Bank of England forecast in November that headline CPI would drop to around 5% by the end of 2023 as energy prices stabilised, but policymakers have warned of ongoing upward pressure on inflation from a tight job market and other factors.

Financial markets expect the BoE to raise its main interest rate to 4% from 3.5% on Feb. 2, when it will also publish a quarterly update to its growth and inflation forecasts.

Sterling rose slightly against the U.S. dollar after the data.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said after the figures were released that high inflation was a “nightmare for family budgets”, hurt business investment and led to strike action.

“However tough, we need to stick to our plan to bring it down,” he said.

Hunt has resisted pay demands from public-sector trade unions, many of whom are taking strike action as their members’ wages are rising much more slowly than inflation and by less than the average in the private sector.

British economy British GDP British consumer price British inflation

Comments

1000 characters

UK inflation drops to 3-month low of 10.5% in December

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Q1 of July-Sept 2022-23: Nepra allows Discos to recover Rs41.938bn under QTA mechanism

EFG Hermes pursuing exit from Pakistan, JS Global Capital expresses acquisition interest

Delay in resolving pending issues: Two key investors’ groups give govt deadline

ECC approves import of ‘old’ tractors

Injured defending champion Nadal bows out of Australian Open

Bill for ‘equal salary, allowances’ introduced in NA

CPEC second phase instrumental in achieving SDGs: govt

Govt mulling hiking gas tariffs

Read more stories