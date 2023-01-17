Caretaker setup: Elahi writes to Punjab governor

LAHORE: The chief minister (CM) of Punjab Pervaiz Elahi on Monday wrote to Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman for caretaker government set-up in the province.

As per details, Pervaiz Elahi sent a letter to Governor Punjab mentioning the three potential candidates for caretaker Punjab Chief Minister. The letter included three potential candidates Ahmed Nawaz Sukhira, Naseer Khan, and Nasir Mehmood Khosa.

In a separate development, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to consult with chief minister Pervaiz Elahi on the caretaker setup in Punjab.

The opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz will nominate a representative on his behalf as he is abroad. The representative will consult Pervaiz Elahi to finalise the name of the caretaker CM Punjab.