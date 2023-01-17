AVN 65.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.98%)
Pakistan

Caretaker setup: Elahi writes to Punjab governor

INP Published 17 Jan, 2023 06:58am
LAHORE: The chief minister (CM) of Punjab Pervaiz Elahi on Monday wrote to Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman for caretaker government set-up in the province.

As per details, Pervaiz Elahi sent a letter to Governor Punjab mentioning the three potential candidates for caretaker Punjab Chief Minister. The letter included three potential candidates Ahmed Nawaz Sukhira, Naseer Khan, and Nasir Mehmood Khosa.

In a separate development, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to consult with chief minister Pervaiz Elahi on the caretaker setup in Punjab.

The opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz will nominate a representative on his behalf as he is abroad. The representative will consult Pervaiz Elahi to finalise the name of the caretaker CM Punjab.

Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Punjab Governor Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi Caretaker setup Balighur Rehman

