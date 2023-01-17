Nawaz may take charge of political matters in Punjab

LAHORE: In the wake of current political situation in Punjab, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is learnt to have decided to spearhead party activities in the province and is expected to announce some major changes in the party structure at provincial level.

Sources claimed that Nawaz Sharif has called the party leaders in London to hold consultative session on party affairs. On Monday, Nawaz Sharif also participated in a party meeting which considered the names of prospective candidates for the slot of caretaker Punjab CM. Among others, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Malik Ahmed Khan and Ata Tarar attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting to appoint a party representative to take up appointment of interim CM with Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi as Leader of the Opposition in the provincial assembly Hamza Shehbaz is out of the country for the treatment of her mother, the sources said. “The PML-N also decided to take the coalition partners in PDM into confidence on the names of candidates shortlisted for the caretaker CM in the province.”

The meeting also discussed strategy for reorganization of the party and PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz is likely to return to the country this month. Maryam, who has been tasked for the party’s election campaign, would return to Pakistan and visit districts of Punjab and meet party leaders. Nawaz Sharif said he would take a decision about his return after Maryam sends him a report on political situation.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has forwarded the three names to Governor Balighur Rehman for appointing one of them as caretaker CM. Pervaiz Elahi, after consultation with Imran Khan, has sent the names of 1) Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, 2) Nasir Mahmood Khosa and 3) Muhammad Naseer Khan for caretaker CM.

Pervaiz Elahi in a tweet said, “We are sending these names to the governor and if the opposition thinks broadly, the agreement upon the suggested names seems likely.”

The Punjab Governor said in a tweet that he has received three names for caretaker chief minister from the Chief Minister. He added, “I am forwarding these names to leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.” The governor said that he would like the two leaders to jointly agree on any name among these names or some other name after mutual consultation.

Pervaiz Elahi and Hamza Shehbaz are required to propose three names each for the slot of CM. If both failed to agree upon a single name, the matter will be sent to the parliamentary committee. If the parliamentary committee formed by Speaker Punjab Assembly also failed to reach a consensus, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will appoint the caretaker chief minister.

As per the constitution, the caretaker chief minister must be appointed by January 21 and Pervaiz Elahi will remain Punjab CM till the oath-taking of the caretaker chief minister.

