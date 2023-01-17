CE IESCO orders introduction of one-window desks for customers

ISLAMABAD: On the instructions of Chief Executive IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan, a meeting was called in charge of all operation circles of IESCO under the leadership of Chief Engineer Customer Services Jafar Murtaza and Chief Engineer Operation Muhammad Aslam Khan.

During the meeting, expressed displeasure for delay in issuing of new electricity connections and for not providing correct information regarding new connections and it was decided that one window desks should be established in all operation offices and all types of information should be provided from one window desk for the ease and convenience of the IESCO consumers.

IESCO Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan requested the electricity consumers to make demand notices or other payments in the concerned bank as no employee of IESCO is authorized to take any kind of cash. For any kind of information or guidance IESCO consumers can contact IESCO Helpline No. 118, concerned SDO Office or Chief Executive Complaint and Monitoring Cell Phone No. 051-9252933-34.