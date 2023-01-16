AVN 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.57%)
BAFL 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.37%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DFML 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 45.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.53%)
EPCL 42.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.6%)
FCCL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.27%)
FFL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.49%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.8%)
HUBC 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.66%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KAPCO 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
MLCF 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
NETSOL 82.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-3.96%)
OGDC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.89%)
PAEL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 73.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.8%)
PRL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.85%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-7.45%)
TELE 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
TPLP 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
TRG 99.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-5.5%)
UNITY 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,919 Decreased By -67.9 (-1.7%)
BR30 13,739 Decreased By -388.1 (-2.75%)
KSE100 39,770 Decreased By -553.6 (-1.37%)
KSE30 14,663 Decreased By -233.5 (-1.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slips from 7-month high as physical demand remains weak

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2023 01:40pm
Follow us

Copper prices fell on Monday from their highest levels in nearly seven months, as subdued physical demand and a global economic downtrend weighed on prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.1% to $9,173.50 a tonne by 0712 GMT, having hit its highest since June 16, 2022 of $9,257 a tonne in the previous session.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.3% lower at 68,640 yuan ($10,231.03) a tonne.

“China re-opening, supportive measures for the property market, and weakening US dollar have been driving the market sentiment in recent past,” said ANZ analyst Soni Kumari.

“Nevertheless, we are yet to see positive developments in the spot market … Copper physical premium is still falling, which signals a weak demand.

Therefore, a short-term price correction is in the cards,“ Kumari added. China’s factory activity in December shrank at the sharpest pace in nearly three years as COVID-19 infections swept through production lines across the country.

Copper set for big weekly gain on China optimism

Yangshan copper premium was at $32.50 a tonne on Friday, down from $152.50 last October.

Supply disruption in Peru helped limit the price drop, while the dollar hit a seven-month low and low copper inventories in the LME and SHFE warehouses - at 186,343 tonnes combined on Friday, or just over two days worth of global consumption.

Also in Peru, tin miner Minsur said it was temporarily suspending operations at its San Rafael mine.

SHFE tin rose as much as 5.1% to 230,270 yuan a tonne, its highest since June 21, 2022. LME tin dipped 0.3% after hitting its highest in nearly seven months in the previous session at $29,400 a tonne.

SHFE nickel slipped 1.8% to 203,250 yuan a tonne. The contract has lost 11% so far this month, on track for its worst monthly decline since June 2022. “Strong supply growth (of nickel supply) from Indonesia will remain a focus and a drag for prices,” Kumari added.

LME aluminium fell 0.3% to $2,603.50 a tonne, zinc declined 0.1% to $3,322.50 a tonne while lead was down 0.8% at $2,234 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium rose 0.5% to 18,485 yuan a tonne, zinc increased 1.3% to 24,275 yuan a tonne, and lead advanced 0.4% to 15,340 yuan a tonne.

Also read

Copper London Metal Exchange

Comments

1000 characters

Copper slips from 7-month high as physical demand remains weak

KSE-100 down over 650 points as political uncertainty dents sentiments

Former SCBA president Latif Afridi shot dead in Peshawar High Court

19th successive loss: rupee drops against US dollar

LG polls: ECP says 'process complicated, takes time to prepare results'

Monetary policy: experts expect 100bps hike in policy rate

Lotte Chemical Corp. approves proposed divestment in Pakistan unit for over $155mn

PPP will hold talks with all parties except PTI regarding Karachi mayor, says Saeed Ghani

Oil dips as China COVID case surge clouds fuel demand prospects

Global jobs growth will halve in challenging 2023: ILO

Hopes of survivors in Nepal plane crash ‘nil’

Read more stories