AVN 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.7%)
BAFL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.45%)
BOP 4.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
DGKC 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
EPCL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.69%)
FCCL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.27%)
FFL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.83%)
GGL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.44%)
HUBC 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.55%)
MLCF 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 83.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.01%)
PAEL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 72.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.11%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.68%)
SILK 0.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-4.4%)
TELE 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
TPLP 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
TRG 104.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.37%)
UNITY 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 3,936 Decreased By -51.3 (-1.29%)
BR30 13,838 Decreased By -289 (-2.05%)
KSE100 39,927 Decreased By -396.6 (-0.98%)
KSE30 14,716 Decreased By -180 (-1.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Raducanu under more pressure than me, says Gauff

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2023 11:43am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MELBOURNE: Coco Gauff burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old and was quickly touted as the “next big thing” but the American said on Monday the pressure she faced paled in comparison to that heaped on the shoulders of British standard-bearer Emma Raducanu.

Seventh seed Gauff will meet former US Open champion Raducanu for the first time in the second round of the Australian Open after both won their opening matches in straight sets at Melbourne Park. Raducanu was the first Briton in 45 years to win a Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows in 2021 but she is unseeded in Melbourne after falling down the rankings during an injury-ravaged season last year.

“Obviously she’s gone through a lot of pressure, bursting onto the scene. I feel like probably more than I have experienced coming to win a Slam,” Gauff told reporters after her 6-1 6-4 win over Katerina Siniakova. “Especially being from the U.K., the first British person to do something in a long time, probably is a lot more pressure than what I’m used to being an American.

“Obviously I was a lot younger when I got the attention, so I definitely think handling it at an older age is a little bit easier than at 15. But also, at the same time, I didn’t win a Slam.”

World number one Swiatek leads Australian Open charge

Gauff, whose best Grand Slam result is runner-up at the French Open last year, said Serena Williams was the player her compatriots looked to before the 23-times major winner retired. Now, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Shelby Rogers were there to share the spotlight with her, said Gauff.

“There’s always, for American fans, someone to look to. Whereas I feel like (for) the British it’s just her. There’s other British players, but no one has done what she’s done and gotten that far in a Slam.”

Also read

French Open Australian Open Coco Gauff Katerina Siniakova

Comments

1000 characters

Raducanu under more pressure than me, says Gauff

Intra-day update: rupee continues to decline in inter-bank market

LG polls: ECP says 'process complicated, takes time to prepare results'

Miftah calls for economic ‘overhaul’

OMPA questions Ogra ‘discrimination’ with small OMCs

Fuel prices kept unchanged amid speculation

Lotte Chemical Corp. approves proposed divestment in Pakistan unit for over $155mn

Hopes of survivors in Nepal plane crash ‘nil’

Oil dips, but hovers near 2023 highs on China demand optimism

Sahiwal, Port Qasim coal-fired plants: NPCC urges CPPA-G to take up technical schedules

EPQL power generation: PPIB seeks analysis on minimum price of PEL gas

Read more stories