AVN 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.7%)
BAFL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.45%)
BOP 4.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
DGKC 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
EPCL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.69%)
FCCL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.27%)
FFL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.83%)
GGL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.44%)
HUBC 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.55%)
MLCF 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 83.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.01%)
PAEL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 72.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.11%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.68%)
SILK 0.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-4.4%)
TELE 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
TPLP 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
TRG 104.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.37%)
UNITY 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 3,936 Decreased By -51.3 (-1.29%)
BR30 13,838 Decreased By -289 (-2.05%)
KSE100 39,927 Decreased By -396.6 (-0.98%)
KSE30 14,716 Decreased By -180 (-1.21%)
CBOT corn may rise into $6.80 to $6.85 range

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2023 10:50am
SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may break a resistance at $6.76-1/4 per bushel, and rise into $6.80 to $6.85 range.

So much of the drop from $6.85 has been reversed that this high may be revisited soon.

The contract is presumed to be riding on a wave C, which may travel to $6.98-1/4.

However, the impulsive wave structure of the wave B looks a bit unfit to the wave count.

Either this wave count is incorrect, or the wave B is very exceptional.

A break below $6.70-3/4 could be followed by a drop into $6.62-1/4 to $6.66-1/2 range.

South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 70,000 tonnes corn

On the daily chart, corn is retesting a resistance at $6.78 and a falling trendline.

The correction from the Dec. 30, 2022 high of $6.85 could have prepared bulls with sufficient momentum to overcome this barrier and drive the price towards $6.90-3/4.

Corn

