HAMBURG: South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 70,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The corn is sought in one consignment of 55,000 to 70,000 tonnes for April 2023 arrival in South Korea, they said.