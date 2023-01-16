AVN 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.7%)
BAFL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.45%)
BOP 4.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.84%)
DFML 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
DGKC 45.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
EPCL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.69%)
FCCL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.27%)
FFL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.33%)
GGL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.44%)
HUBC 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
KAPCO 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.29%)
MLCF 20.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.52%)
NETSOL 83.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2%)
OGDC 78.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-4.02%)
PAEL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 72.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.11%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.68%)
SILK 0.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-4.35%)
TELE 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
TPLP 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
TRG 104.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.37%)
UNITY 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 3,936 Decreased By -51 (-1.28%)
BR30 13,834 Decreased By -293.1 (-2.07%)
KSE100 39,929 Decreased By -394.6 (-0.98%)
KSE30 14,717 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares hit 6-week high as U.S data sparks slower rate-hike hopes

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2023 10:43am
Follow us

Australian shares on Monday rose to their highest in six weeks, amid broad-based gains, after U.S inflation data last week fanned hopes of slower rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% to 7,365 by 2347 GMT.

The benchmark on Friday had posted its best week in nine.

U.S consumer prices fell unexpectedly for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years last month, data showed last week, signalling a downward trend in inflation.

Investors are now eyeing the December unemployment report in Australia, due on Thursday, which will likely give direction to the country’s central bank for its rate-hike path.

Miners jumped 0.3%, with iron ore behemoths BHP Group and Rio Tinto gaining 0.1% each.

Energy added 0.5%, tracking overnight gains in oil prices. Sector Majors Woodside Petroleum and Santos added 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively. Gold and technology stocks rose over 1% and were among the top gainers on the index.

Australia’s largest gold miner Newcrest Mining added 1.8%, while ASX-listed shares of Block Inc added 0.9%. Financials jumped 0.6%.

Australian shares upbeat as US data signals inflation slowdown

The “Big Four” banks rose between 0.1% and 0.9%. Super Retail Group advanced as much as 7.6% and payment terminals firm Tyro Payments lifted 5.8%, with both stocks being among top gainers on the ASX.

Baby goods retailer Baby Bunting lost nearly 12% on weak profit. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11787.09.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index U.S inflation data

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares hit 6-week high as U.S data sparks slower rate-hike hopes

Intra-day update: rupee continues to decline in inter-bank market

LG polls: ECP says 'process complicated, takes time to prepare results'

Miftah calls for economic ‘overhaul’

OMPA questions Ogra ‘discrimination’ with small OMCs

Fuel prices kept unchanged amid speculation

Lotte Chemical Corp. approves proposed divestment in Pakistan unit for over $155mn

Hopes of survivors in Nepal plane crash ‘nil’

Oil dips, but hovers near 2023 highs on China demand optimism

Sahiwal, Port Qasim coal-fired plants: NPCC urges CPPA-G to take up technical schedules

EPQL power generation: PPIB seeks analysis on minimum price of PEL gas

Read more stories