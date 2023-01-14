AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Jul-Dec remittances fall 11pc to $14.1bn YoY

Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

KARACHI: Inflows of home remittances recorded a decline of 11 percent during the first half of this fiscal year (FY23) mainly due to exchange rate volatility.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), cumulatively the country has received home remittances inflows amounted to $14.1 billion July-Dec of FY23 compared to $ 15.8 billion in the same period of last fiscal year (FY22), depicting a decline of $1.7 billion.

Market sources said that a massive gap in the exchange rate of the inter-bank market and grey market is the primary reason for decline in the official inflows of home remittances. Presently, there is some Rs 30 difference in the inter-bank and grey market that is not encouraging the home remittances through official channels.

The detailed analysis revealed that inflows from all major corridors except the US witnessed a declining trend during the period under review. Workers’ remittances from Saudi Arabia fell by 14 percent of $3.47 billion in the first half of this fiscal year as against $ 4.03 billion in the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Inflows of home remittances from the UK dropped by 8 percent to $ 2 billion, UAE 13.5 percent to $2.6 billion, GCC countries 10 percent to $1.6 billion and remittances from EU countries declined by 12 percent to $1.5 billion. However, home remittances from US rose by 2.2 percent to stood at $1.5 billion

Month on Month basis, workers’ remittances maintained the $2 billion level in December 2022. During Dec 2022, remittances decreased by 3.2 percent to $ 2.04 billion compared to $2.1 billion in November 2022.

Home remittances in December 2022 also fell by 19 percent compared to December 2021, in which $ 2.5 billion remittances arrived. Remittance inflows during Dec 2022 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia amounted to $516.3 million, United Arab Emirates $328.7 million, United Kingdom $314.2 million and United States of America $230.5 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Remittances SBP State Bank of Pakistan interbank market foreign exchange rates USD PKR Exchange rate Overseas Pakistan home remittances remittance inflows workers remittances

Comments

1000 characters

Jul-Dec remittances fall 11pc to $14.1bn YoY

Flood-hit roads: ECC approves Rs500m TSG

Punjab govt decides to give 21,000MTs of wheat to Balochistan

Special foreign currency accounts: SBP allows IT exporters to retain 35pc of proceeds

Nepra approves hike in KE tariff under QTA

‘Questionable’ write-offs: KE brushes aside ‘assumptions’

Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu: ECP rejects govt’s plea, says LG polls to be held on 15th

PM urges Abu Dhabi Chamber to make investments

APTMA bemoans raw material shortages

SECP asks all Islamic FIs to ensure Shariah compliance

Digital Banks: SBP issues NOCs to five applicants

Read more stories