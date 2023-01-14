Parliament: entry of unauthorized social media influencers banned

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Secretariat has banned the entry of unauthorized social media influencers, Youtubers, and Tiktokers in the precincts of Parliament House.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, it is pertinent to mention that this decision was taken in the context of an incident of misbehavior with Parliamentarians by some unauthorized Youtuber/social media influencers at Gate No1 of Parliament House on 23rd December 2022. These Youtubers entered in the precincts of Parliament House without authorized entry.

The same incident was also conveyed to president Press Reporters’ Association (PRA) to seek the PRA’s stance in this regard. The PRA formally conveyed that it is only responsible for its members and the PRA detached itself from Youtubers and social media influencers.

Furthermore, PRA also decided to ensure ban on entry of unauthorized individuals in the Press Gallery and Press Lounge of the House.

It was, further, also decided by the National Assembly Secretariat that entry of only those reporters, journalists, media personnel would be allowed who are associated with accredited media organizations along with valid registration card of the concerned media organization.

Social media influencers who are interested to cover the proceedings of the House may accredit themselves with the PID and have a valid session card for entry to the Parliament House.

