AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.95%)
DGKC 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.03%)
EPCL 42.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.41%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.07%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.49%)
OGDC 82.04 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-5.68%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.11 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.84%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.5%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.34%)
TELE 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.54%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 105.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.54%)
UNITY 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KCA keeps spot rate unchanged

Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

KARACHI: The spot rate by the Karachi Cotton Association remained unchanged on Friday at Rs 20,000 per maund.

As per the market analysts, 1000 bales from Sanghar were transacted in the market at Rs 20,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mehrabpur were transacted at Rs 20,300 per maund, 400 bales of Rani Pur were transacted at Rs 21,000 and 800 bales from Rohri were transacted at Rs 18,000 per maund.

Similarly, 1400 bales from Yazman were transacted at Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 and 400 bales each from Khanewal and Darawala were transacted at Rs 20,000 per maund.

Analyst Naseem Usman said that rate of cotton in Sindh is between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is between Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 20,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,500 per 40 Kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton Karachi Cotton Association Naseem Usman rate of cotton in Balochistan rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

KCA keeps spot rate unchanged

Flood-hit roads: ECC approves Rs500m TSG

Punjab govt decides to give 21,000MTs of wheat to Balochistan

Special foreign currency accounts: SBP allows IT exporters to retain 35pc of proceeds

Nepra approves hike in KE tariff under QTA

‘Questionable’ write-offs: KE brushes aside ‘assumptions’

Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu: ECP rejects govt’s plea, says LG polls to be held on 15th

PM urges Abu Dhabi Chamber to make investments

APTMA bemoans raw material shortages

SECP asks all Islamic FIs to ensure Shariah compliance

Digital Banks: SBP issues NOCs to five applicants

Read more stories