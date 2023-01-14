KCA keeps spot rate unchanged

KARACHI: The spot rate by the Karachi Cotton Association remained unchanged on Friday at Rs 20,000 per maund.

As per the market analysts, 1000 bales from Sanghar were transacted in the market at Rs 20,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mehrabpur were transacted at Rs 20,300 per maund, 400 bales of Rani Pur were transacted at Rs 21,000 and 800 bales from Rohri were transacted at Rs 18,000 per maund.

Similarly, 1400 bales from Yazman were transacted at Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 and 400 bales each from Khanewal and Darawala were transacted at Rs 20,000 per maund.

Analyst Naseem Usman said that rate of cotton in Sindh is between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is between Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 20,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,500 per 40 Kg.

