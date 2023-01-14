AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
KP govt introducing e-governance

Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2023 06:22am
PESHAWAR, Jan.13- KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government is introducing E-governance in provincial departments adding that a paperless governance system has been developed for the purpose which will launched soon.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Solarization Project, GP Fund Automation System and Online Payment System in the Accountant General Complex, Peshawar.

He also launched a pilot project for online payments system whereby Project authorities will not have to visit the account general office and cheques will be released and received through online system.

Under the e governance initiative, a document work flow management system has been developed for government departments which will save time and resources.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government has taken all possible steps to align the service delivery system with modern requirements.

He stressed the need for judicious and useful utilization of available resources to steer the country out of the current economic crisis adding that the imported federal government is using donation money for its publicity purposes.

He stated that the rulers should have to shun publicity stunts and prioritize national interests over personal interests adding that testing times can be faced resiliently if there is sincerity and firm determination.

In the past, Pakistanis especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bravely faced difficult situations and have the ability to deal with every situation in the future.

The Chief Minister said that Accountant General office is playing an important role in providing services. PTI’s provincial government has provided all possible support to the AG office to resolve their problems adding that our ultimate goal is to improve the overall services delivery by introducing innovative approaches in the system.

