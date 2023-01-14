KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (January 13, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
222,782,095 138,647,918 5,564,434,426 3,378,569,176
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 541,935,810 (467,931,197) 74,004,612
Local Individuals 4,098,800,388 (3,962,919,310) 135,881,078
Local Corporates 2,378,892,627 (2,588,778,318) (209,885,690)
