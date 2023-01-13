AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BAFL 29.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DFML 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.48%)
DGKC 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
EPCL 43.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
FCCL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
FFL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.78%)
HUBC 60.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.37%)
MLCF 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.09%)
NETSOL 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.94%)
OGDC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.85%)
PAEL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 79.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.47%)
PRL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.29%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.16%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
TPLP 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
TRG 106.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-1.81%)
UNITY 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -40.9 (-1.01%)
BR30 14,282 Decreased By -229.2 (-1.58%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -352.4 (-0.86%)
KSE30 14,971 Decreased By -126.6 (-0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee seen higher as data boosts smaller Fed rate-hike bets

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2023 10:57am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar on Friday after the US inflation reading reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would opt for a smaller rate hike at the upcoming meeting.

The rupee was likely to be around 81.20-81.30 per dollar in early trades, compared to 81.55 in the previous session.

The rupee, like its Asian peers, will do very well at the opening, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

It is surprising that the dollar fell this much post the US inflation considering that the market had anyway expected a soft reading, the trader added.

The dollar index tumbled 0.9% to touch its lowest since June after data showed the US consumer price index (CPI) fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December.

The rupee is poised to test its next resistance level of 81.20, and we reckon it will have a difficult time breaching it, the trader said.

Fed fund futures signal that investors are now almost certain that the US central bank will raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Feb. 1.

That compares to the 50 bps hike it delivered in December and four 75-bps hikes prior to that.

Indian rupee upside limited by low forward premiums

“Markets have seized and amplified Fed pivot bets… This relief is grounded on solidifying evidence of dis-inflation squaring with the Fed approaching the end of its tightening cycle,” Mizuho economists wrote in a note. US yields declined with the 2-year falling to near 4.15%.

Asian shares and currencies rose.

Meanwhile, India’s December reading came within the Reserve Bank of India’s target zone for the second month in a row.

The continued softness in inflation may make the RBI opt for a smaller rate hike of 25 bps in February to take the repo rate to 6.5%, which will likely be the terminal rate in this cycle, wrote HDFC Bank economists.

Also read

Federal Reserve Bank US inflation data Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee seen higher as data boosts smaller Fed rate-hike bets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Germany inks two framework agreements worth Euro 28m

Mills to get quotas for sugar export on basis of installed capacity

Crisis of shortage of raw material in industries intensifies

Fund for construction of dams: Amount increased to Rs16.53bn, SC told

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation dues: PSO asks PD to provide $220m payment

Issues related to foreign exchange to be addressed soon: SBP governor

UAE to loan $1bn, roll over another $2bn

Deal signed with SFD to finance oil derivatives worth $1bn

Dissolution of Punjab, KPK PAs in sight

Read more stories