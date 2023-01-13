Cotton spot rate stable amid modest business

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi cotton is Rs 20,500 per maund.

600 bales of Tando Adam, 200 bales of Shahdad Pur, 400 bales of Jam Sahib were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund, 200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Moro were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Ghotki , 200 bales of Kabeer Wala and 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber increased by Rs 3 per kg and was available at Rs 288 per kg.

