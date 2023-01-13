AVN 67.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.41%)
Politics is a different ball game

Published 13 Jan, 2023 06:05am
Things in Punjab seem to have become a lot stranger and murkier than before. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, who has been still nursing his gun shot injuries that he suffered during an attack in Wazirabad in November last year, is facing a new challenge to his resistance that he has steadfastly put up against the incumbent government.

According to him, members of his party have been receiving threats along with the offers of money with a message that he has no future in politics.

He has balked at ‘minus-one’ formula which, according to him, is being employed to victimize him. That Imran Khan is subject to dirty tricks ahead of the elections is a fact.

Imran Khan, a former cricketer, must have realised by now that politics is a different ball game. Be that as it may, it is heartening to note that the PTI chief continues in a particular course of action even in the face of a profound difficulty. No doubt, he’s a leader who has inspired hope and ignited imagination.

Walter Eliot had famously said that “Perseverance is not a long race; it is many short races after one after the other.” Imran Khan must keep trying for only guarantee for failure is to stop trying.

Note: The above lines were penned by the writer hours before Punjab chief minister Pervez Elahi secured the vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly.

Nasir Ranjha (Gujranwala)

