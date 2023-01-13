Withdrawal of order: Elahi says governor has endorsed his point of view

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Thursday that Punjab governor, by withdrawing his de-notification order, had endorsed his point of view and the vote of confidence proceedings would prove to be effective.

While chairing a meeting on Thursday the CM said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is making a nefarious attempt to distort facts and mislead the nation.

“Rana Sanaullah and his leadership are adept in making lies and have no credibility among the masses,” he said, adding: “Rana Sanaullah and Atta Tarar faced a humiliating defeat in Punjab and those aspiring to take control of Punjab government had to flee during night.”

According to him, the negative politics of PML-N was out-rightly rejected by the people of Punjab and all the conspiracies being hatched by their leadership were discarded by the masses. Those trying to hold the reins of Punjab Assembly will keep on repenting and sobbing.

The CM vowed to continue serving the people of Punjab.

Moreover, the CM chaired a meeting at his office to review the law and order situation in the province.

ACS (home) Capt Asadullah Khan (retd), IG Police Aamir Zulfiqar and Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti attended the meeting.

The CM appreciated the improvement in the general law and order situation in the province adding that all resources were being provided to protect the life and property of the people. The safety of the people was a priority; he stressed and directed that indiscriminate action should be continued against criminals. Crackdown should be made indiscriminately against elements displaying arms, he said. Indiscriminate action should be taken on arms display and the law prohibiting the display of weapons should be strictly implemented. Action should be taken against such elements regardless of political affiliation, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023