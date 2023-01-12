AVN 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
BAFL 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DFML 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
DGKC 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FCCL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.78%)
FFL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
HUBC 60.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.15%)
MLCF 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.21%)
NETSOL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.79%)
OGDC 86.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.27%)
PAEL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
PPL 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.63%)
PRL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.54%)
TELE 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 17.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 108.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
UNITY 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,048 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,511 Decreased By -15.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 40,839 Increased By 80.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,112 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China condemns Kabul attack, hopes Afghan govt can protect citizens of all countries

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2023 02:09pm
Follow us

BEIJING: China strongly condemns the Kabul attack and hopes the Afghan government can protect citizens from all countries, including Chinese nationals, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular daily briefing on Thursday.

According to Reuters, a suicide bomber killed at least five people outside the Afghan foreign ministry on Wednesday, police said, and a nearby hospital said over 40 people were wounded.

Five killed by suicide blast near Afghan foreign ministry

“As far as we know, there were no Chinese citizens killed or injured in this terrorist attack, (we) hope the Afghan side will take resolute and effective measures, earnestly protect citizens and institutions from all countries, including the Chinese side, that are in Afghanistan,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin when asked about the blast that reportedly was targeting a Chinese delegation.

Also read

China Afghanistan Wang Wenbin Chinese foreign ministry Kabul attack Chinese citizens killed

Comments

1000 characters

China condemns Kabul attack, hopes Afghan govt can protect citizens of all countries

IMF wants up to Rs7.50/unit power tariff raise

Budgetary targets: Govt to take fiscal measures set by IMF: Dar

Oil steadies amid China demand hopes, caution ahead of US inflation data

Global LNG volumes hit record high, Europe crowds out Pakistan, others

Punjab governor repeals CM Punjab’s de-notification order, LHC told

3 RLNG-based power plants: ECC reduces take-or-pay commitment to 33pc

‘Non-payment’ of KE’s outstanding amounts: Govt receives legal notice from two global groups

Australia withdraw from men’s ODI series against Afghanistan in March

Seizure of uranium at Heathrow Airport: UK authorities have not shared any info: FO

Read more stories