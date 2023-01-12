AVN 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
Jan 12, 2023
Russian wheat offered lowest in Turkey’s 565,000 tonnes wheat tender

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2023 02:03pm
HAMBURG: The lowest price in the first round of offers in the tender on Thursday from Turkey’s state grain board TMO to purchase 565,000 tonnes of milling wheat was believed to be $328.99 a tonne c&f for Russian-origin wheat, traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was submitted by trading house Grainflower/GTCS, which offered to supply most of the tender volume with Russian wheat at $328.99 or $329.99 a tonne c&f, they said.

Price negotiations continue, they said.

India wheat harvest could hit record on higher planting area, favourable weather

The TMO traditionally undertakes several rounds of negotiations seeking lower prices than the initial offers.

No purchase has yet been made and initial results of the tender are expected later on Thursday, they said.

Wheat INDIA WHEAT

