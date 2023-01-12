AVN 68.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.16%)
BAFL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.72%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
DFML 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
DGKC 47.90 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.08%)
EPCL 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.93%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.46%)
FFL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.83%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
KAPCO 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
KEL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.15%)
MLCF 21.84 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (5.61%)
NETSOL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
OGDC 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PAEL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.91%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PPL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
TPLP 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
TRG 109.47 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.96%)
UNITY 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,087 Increased By 32.3 (0.8%)
BR30 14,669 Increased By 142.4 (0.98%)
KSE100 41,194 Increased By 435.5 (1.07%)
KSE30 15,262 Increased By 120.8 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields rise on media report BOJ to debate stimulus side effects

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2023 01:35pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday following a report in the Yomiuri newspaper that the Bank of Japan will review the side effects of its massive stimulus at its meeting next week.

The report stoked already heated speculation that Japan’s central bank will more definitely shift away from monetary easing, after surprising markets last month by widening the band it allows the 10-year JGB yield to move around zero.

“It seems that (BOJ Governor Haruhiko) Kuroda has blinked and the market is smelling blood,” said Amir Anvarzadeh, a market strategist at Asymmetric Advisors. “We think that it’s inevitable that the quantitative easing will be abandoned at some stage … and abandoning quantitative easing outright could be very, very dangerous, because the bond market is very illiquid.”

The BOJ’s next policy decision is on Wednesday, although many market watchers don’t expect a significant shift until Kuroda steps down in March following two consecutive five-year terms.

JGB yields rise as consumer inflation in Tokyo exceeds BOJ target

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures ended the day down 43 yen to 145.17 and touched 145.11 for the first time since mid-2014. As of 0614 GMT, the 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.500% - the upper limit of the BOJ’s curve control policy - for a fourth session.

The 20-year yield rose 7 basis points to 1.400%, its highest since September 2014. The 30-year yield rose a comparatively modest 4.5 basis points to 1.655%, held back by the strong auction of the previous session.

The two-year yield rose 1.5 basis point to 0.04%, while the five-year yield rose 3.5 basis points to 0.265%, its highest level since September 2013.

Japanese government bond

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields rise on media report BOJ to debate stimulus side effects

IMF wants up to Rs7.50/unit power tariff raise

Budgetary targets: Govt to take fiscal measures set by IMF: Dar

Oil rises on China demand hopes; upcoming US inflation data caps gains

Global LNG volumes hit record high, Europe crowds out Pakistan, others

Punjab governor repeals CM Punjab’s de-notification order, LHC told

3 RLNG-based power plants: ECC reduces take-or-pay commitment to 33pc

‘Non-payment’ of KE’s outstanding amounts: Govt receives legal notice from two global groups

‘Wish list’ ready to be presented to UAE’s leadership

Australia cancel men’s ODI series against Afghanistan in March

Seizure of uranium at Heathrow Airport: UK authorities have not shared any info: FO

Read more stories