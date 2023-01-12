Punjab governor repeals CM Punjab’s de-notification order, LHC told

The Lahore High Court (LHC) was told on Thursday that Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman has repealed his order of de-notification of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi after the latter secured a vote of confidence in the wee hours of Thursday.

The court was told this during a hearing of the case pertaining to Elahi’s de-notification and vote of confidence.

The court also stated that Elahi’s vote of confidence should satisfy Governor Baligh Ur Rehman. The LHC further decided not to intervene in the matter.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan submitted a detailed report of the confidence motion.

Justice Asim Hafeez asked why vote of confidence was held when the governor’s order for a vote was earlier termed “illegal” by the provincial government.

Elahi’s counsel Ali Zafar stated that the move ended political turbulence in Punjab.

The court asked how many members voted in Elahi’s favour and Zafar replied that the CM secured 186 votes.

Attorney General Mansoor Awan demanded submission of the list of people who voted in favour of Elahi.

In a surprise move by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies, Elahi successfully obtained a vote of confidence.

The opposition boycotted the session as their demand of the presence of their representative in the counting was not fulfilled by the speaker.

The voting process proves that Elahi has the confidence of a majority of the lawmakers of the provincial assembly.

In December, Punjab governor asked CM Elahi to seek vote of confidence after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan stated that he will dissolve Punjab and KP assemblies.

Elahi did not take the vote and subsequently, he was de-notified by Rehman but he was asked to continue as CM until his successor was appointed. The order was termed “unconstitutional” and Elahi was reinstated as CM Punjab by LHC.

