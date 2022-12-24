AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Punjab PA passes resolution against governor

Hassan Abbas Published 24 Dec, 2022 05:50am
LAHORE: Amidst opposition’s protest, the Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution demanding of the President of Pakistan to remove the governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman for ‘illegally’ denotifying the chief minister Punjab Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi.

The resolution presented by PTI MPA Aslam Iqbal states that governor Punjab tried to create political instability in the Punjab by illegally denotifying Chief Minister Punjab, who enjoys the majority of the House. The House shows full confidence on chief minister Punjab Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi.

In the session, Member of the Assembly Muhammad Basharat Raja presented the privilege motion in the House against the Governor Punjab for illegally denotifying chief minister Punjab. The Speaker directed to send the privilege motion to special committee, which will submit a report in two months.

Earlier, the session started under the chair of speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan. Member of Assembly Mian Shafi Muhammad presented The Punjab Holy Quran Printing and Recording Amendment Bill 2022 and Khatam-ul-Nabin University Lahore Bill 2022 which were unanimously passed by the House.

Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan appreciated the role of both treasury and opposition benches in passage of the bills.

Member of Assembly Mian Shafi Muhammad presented Gujarat University Amendment Bill 2022 and Public Sector University Amendment Bill 2022 which were approved by the House. The female member of the assembly presented the Lahore University of Biological and Allied Sciences Bill 2022 in the House, which was handed over to related committee by the speaker.

After completing the agenda, the meeting was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday.

However, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) withdrew their no-confidence move against CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi.

The development came after the denotification of the CM by Governor Punjab.

PML-N leader Khalil Tahir Sandhu said, “The no-trust move became ineffective as the governor has denotified the CM.”

It was also made clear that ‘only’ the motion against the chief minister was withdrawn while the ones against the speaker and deputy speaker are still intact.

The PML-N leader said that the party will accept the verdict of the court in regard to the denotification, adding that the Governor can summon a session of the Assembly whenever he wishes.

