AVN 68.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
BAFL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DFML 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.84%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.65%)
EPCL 44.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.02%)
FCCL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.02%)
FFL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.33%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
KAPCO 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.32%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.62%)
LOTCHEM 26.71 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.03%)
MLCF 21.64 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
NETSOL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
OGDC 87.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.15%)
PAEL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.5%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
PPL 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
PRL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
TPLP 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
TRG 109.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.53%)
UNITY 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,080 Increased By 24.9 (0.61%)
BR30 14,612 Increased By 85.4 (0.59%)
KSE100 41,099 Increased By 340.7 (0.84%)
KSE30 15,235 Increased By 94.2 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall amid concerns ahead of holidays

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2023 11:45am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China stocks slipped in thin trading volume on Thursday, ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, as investors worried about more COVID outbreaks and other uncertainties when markets are closed for the festival.

** China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index slipped 0.1% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.2%.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.3% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 0.5%.

** Other Asian stock markets mostly pushed higher ahead of US consumer price data that investors hope will confirm inflation is in retreat.

** People in China worried about spreading COVID-19 to aged relatives as they planned returns to their home towns for the Lunar New Year holiday that the World Health Organization warns could inflame a raging outbreak.

** The week-long holiday that officially starts on Jan. 21 comes after China dropped its zero-COVID strategy last month in a policy U-turn that unleashed a wave of infections across the country.

China stocks wobble amid doubts around sustainability of rally

** Chinese investors tend to be cautious ahead of the long holidays, and some had booked profits before the markets shut for the country’s biggest festival.

** Real estate developers dropped 2.7% and tourism-related companies fell 1.1%, while new energy vehicles gained 1.8%.

** The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology pledged stable growth of the industrial economy in 2023, including key industries such as autos and consumer goods.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong slumped 1.9%, with Alibaba and Tencent down more than 3% each to drag the Hang Seng benchmark.

** Elsewhere, China’s annual consumer inflation rate accelerated in December, driven by rising food prices even as domestic demand wavered amid restrained economic activity during the month.

** However, Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said inflation is not a constraint to further loosen monetary policy this year.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks fall amid concerns ahead of holidays

Budgetary targets: Govt to take fiscal measures set by IMF: Dar

‘Wish list’ ready to be presented to UAE’s leadership

Oil rises on China demand hopes; upcoming US inflation data caps gains

Global LNG volumes hit record high, Europe crowds out Pakistan, others

3 RLNG-based power plants: ECC reduces take-or-pay commitment to 33pc

‘Non-payment’ of KE’s outstanding amounts: Govt receives legal notice from two global groups

Seizure of uranium at Heathrow Airport: UK authorities have not shared any info: FO

Income tax on salaried people: FBR identifies Rs28bn gap

Geneva pledges: PM vows 3rd party validation of spending

KE’s tariff: Nepra approves Rs7.43 per unit negative adjustment

Read more stories