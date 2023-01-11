AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.28%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.51%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.08%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
HUBC 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.85%)
NETSOL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.07%)
OGDC 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.86%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
China stocks wobble amid doubts around sustainability of rally

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2023 05:53am
SHANGHAI: China stocks on Tuesday snapped a six-session winning streak, as some investors booked profits on doubts over the sustainability of the market’s recent rebound.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed up 0.1%, while the Shanghai Index lost 0.2% after rising in previous six sessions.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 0.3% each.

The CSI 300 has rebounded roughly 15% since November on bets around economic reopening in China. In a policy U-turn, the country dropped its zero-COVID policy in early December.

Other Asian shares fell following hawkish comments from two US Federal Reserve officials overnight, with investors turning cautious ahead of key inflation data due this week.

“It’s unlikely that fundamentals and policies will improve significantly as the Spring Festival will arrive soon,” Guosheng Securities said in a note, adding that it’s better to accumulate lower-valued companies rater than chasing high-flying stocks at current stage.

The market is shifting from “expectation-driven” to “fundamental-driven”, they said.

China’s week-long Spring Festival holiday starts on Jan 21.

Chinese fund managers had warned the next wave of market gains will be less broad-based, instead they will pay more attention to companies’ fundamentals going forward.

In China, trading was mixed, with semiconductors and automobiles up 1.1% and 2.9%, respectively, while banks lost 1.2 percent.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong, meanwhile, edged down 0.3 percent.

Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note, “We believe the market is under-appreciating the far-reaching ramifications of reopening and the possibility that a robust cyclical recovery can occur despite lingering structural headwinds.” ** “2023 will be a year for China equities to lead global market performance, in our view, with the momentum likely more concentrated in the 1H of the year.”

