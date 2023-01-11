AVN 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.69%)
BAFL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.23%)
DFML 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
DGKC 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.21%)
EPCL 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.09%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
HUBC 60.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
MLCF 20.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.61%)
NETSOL 88.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.44%)
OGDC 87.57 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.81%)
PAEL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 4.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 82.12 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (4.8%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.12%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.18%)
TRG 108.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.78%)
UNITY 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,055 Increased By 6 (0.15%)
BR30 14,527 Increased By 120 (0.83%)
KSE100 40,758 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 33.9 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

C$ sticks to narrow range as oil climbs for fifth day

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2023 08:59pm
Follow us

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged lower against its US counterpart on Wednesday but the move was limited as oil extended recent gains and investors awaited a key US inflation report this week.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, rose for a fifth consecutive day as investors weighed an unexpected build in US crude inventories, global economic uncertainty and China reopening its economy.

US crude prices were up 1.8% at $76.46 a barrel, while stock markets globally climbed on hopes that inflation was being tamed enough to ease the pace of interest rate hikes and reduce the chances of a deep recession.

US consumer price index data for December is due on Thursday.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3430 to its US counterpart, or 74.46 US cents, after moving in a range of 1.3405 to 1.3445.

On Monday, it touched a six-week high at 1.3355, helped by recent improvement in risk appetite and domestic jobs data that has raised expectations for further tightening by the Bank of Canada.

The United States, Mexico and Canada vowed to tighten economic ties, producing more goods regionally and boosting semiconductor output, even as integration is hampered by an ongoing dispute over Mexico’s nationalist energy policies.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve. The 10-year touched its lowest since Dec. 22 at 3.057% before recovering slightly to 3.070%, down 5 basis points on the day.

Canada is due to auction C$4 billion ($2.98 billion) of 5-year bonds, with the bidding deadline set for 12 p.m. ET (1600 GMT).

Canadian Dollar Canadian forex market

Comments

1000 characters

C$ sticks to narrow range as oil climbs for fifth day

Ball is in our court now, says PM Shehbaz post Geneva conference

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia likely to ink $1bn agreement in oil sector

Dar says foreign exchange held with commercial banks property of citizens

PTI lawmakers in Punjab being forced to leave party, claims Imran

Fawad claims support of 187 MPAs as govt mulls taking confidence vote tonight

Chief Minister should always have majority lawmakers’ support, observes LHC

16th successive decline: rupee dips further against US dollar

Brent oil price broadly steady at $80/bbl amid rising US stockpiles

Flights gradually resuming in US after nationwide stoppage

Five killed by suicide blast near Afghan foreign ministry

Read more stories