AVN 68.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.92%)
BAFL 29.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
DFML 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.6%)
DGKC 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
EPCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.35%)
FCCL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
FFL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
HUBC 60.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
MLCF 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.47%)
NETSOL 88.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.01%)
OGDC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.71%)
PAEL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PPL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.84%)
PRL 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.34 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.93%)
TELE 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.01%)
TRG 108.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.08%)
UNITY 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -11.8 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,365 Decreased By -41.8 (-0.29%)
KSE100 40,712 Decreased By -89.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,097 Decreased By -9.8 (-0.06%)
Jan 11, 2023
China stocks extend gains on rebound hopes, cheaper valuations

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2023 10:06am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong and China stocks rose on Wednesday, lifted by hopes of a strong economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and discounted values of stocks. ** China’s blue-chip CSI 300 index climbed 0.22%, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2%.

** Hang Seng Index rose 1.02% and Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 1.12%.

** Asian equities edged higher on Wednesday, while the dollar steadied as investors braced for US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s interest rate stance.

** Meanwhile, Chinese banks extended 1.4 trillion yuan ($206.7 billion) in new yuan loans in December, up from November and beating analysts’ expectations, according to data released by the People’s Bank of China.

** China’s central bank and top banking regulator also said they will increase financial backing for the domestic demand and supply system to support the economy, while ensuring steady and orderly financing to the property sector.

** China markets have one of the best starts for years in January with Hang Seng Index jumping 9% so far this year, while Shanghai Composite Index up 3%.

** The CSI 300 has rebounded roughly 15% since November on bets around economic reopening in China. In a policy U-turn, the country dropped its zero-COVID policy in early December.

** Investors also believe the valuation is still attractive.

China stocks wobble amid doubts around sustainability of rally

** “It has been two years of China being in a very bad market, underperforming not just global markets, but also Asia-Pacific markets,” Nicholas Yeo, head of China equities at abrdn, told reporters at an outlook briefing.

** “There is still a lot of room for valuation to return to more normal level. We are currently looking at valuation that is probably around 30-35% discount to the 15 year-average.”

** Core stocks and property developers led the gains, rising 2.8% and 2% respectively.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants’ rally sustained. The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced 1.1%, while Alibaba and Tencent jumped 3.6% and 2.9 respectively.

** E-commerce giant Alibaba Group has signed a cooperation agreement with the government of Hangzhou, the city where the company is headquartered, local media reported on Tuesday.

