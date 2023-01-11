Spot rate up by Rs1500 amid improved activity

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs 1500 per maund and closed it at Rs 19,500 per maund. The local cotton market remained bullish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi cotton is Rs 20,500 per maund.

400 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 400 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 20,400 per maund (conditional) and 1310 bales of Dharan Wala were sold at Rs 19,400 per maund.

400 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 200 bales of Kotri Kabeer, 600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Yaro Lund were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Dharki were sold at Rs 20,400 to Rs 21,400 per maund (condition), 200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 19,800 to Rs 20,000 per maund, 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund and 4600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs 1500 per maund and closed it at Rs 19,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023