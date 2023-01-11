AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.28%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.51%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.08%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
HUBC 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.85%)
NETSOL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.07%)
OGDC 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.86%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX becomes signatory to WEPs

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2023 07:19am
Follow us

KARACHI: In a positive move forward signifying Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) efforts to promote increased women participation, gender equality and adopting gender-responsive policies, PSX has become a signatory of Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

WEPs, the founding partners of which are UN Women and UN Global Compact, are a set of Principles aimed at advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community. WEPs provide guidelines for corporates to deliver on gender equality standards of the 2030 agenda and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The WEPs constitute of seven basic principles to leverage the corporate world towards the goal of achieving a society prioritising gender equality, sustainability and growth. These seven principles are leadership, equality, health & safety, education & training, transparency, community, and markets.

Speaking at the occasion of PSX becoming a signatory of WEPs, the MD and CEO PSX, Farrukh H. Khan, stated, “By becoming a signatory of Women Empowerment Principles, we have sent a strong message that PSX is committed to and supports gender equality and women empowerment. PSX has; therefore, reinforced its commitment to becoming a model corporate for attracting greater talent, regardless of gender or any other considerations. Gender equality is a prerequisite for progressive societies and businesses, encapsulating the standards of sustainability and growth”.

He further stated, “Pakistan Stock Exchange, learning from the Women Empowerment Principles, will be focused on further strengthening our policies of gender equality, sustainability and growth. As a frontline regulator and listed entity, we believe that adopting these principles will help augment the business of the Exchange while caring for the community, thereby becoming a positive force for change. While adhering to international best practices in terms of all our functions, we at PSX will now be able to become a role model for listed companies in this particular domain as well”.

Sharmeela Rassool, of UN Women Pakistan, while appreciating PSX for becoming a signatory of WEPs and said, “UN Women believes organization like Pakistan Stock Exchange’s plays a leading role in shaping attitudes, challenging discrimination, harmful practices and developing a workplace where everyone is valued – regardless of their race, gender identity and expression, religion, or disability. This signing will create a real impact on gender equality through commitment and action.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX UNSDGs Women’s Empowerment Principles

Comments

1000 characters

PSX becomes signatory to WEPs

KSA says could boost investments to $10bn

PM to visit UAE tomorrow

Chinese projects: Bilawal talks to Qin, iterates govt’s security resolve

PM forms committee: Govt wants private sector’s entry to Discos

Govt tells SC: Rs114bn given to PIACL since 2018

ECC likely to take some key decisions today

Steel prices surge to all-time high level

0.15m less containers arrived in Jul-Dec: FBR

Digital services: SBP issues guidelines for downtime

Sugar export to be halted if local price rises: ECC

Read more stories