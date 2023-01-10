AVN 69.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.45%)
BAFL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.84%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.71%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.12%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.17%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FCCL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.43%)
FFL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.86%)
FLYNG 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.86%)
GGL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.05%)
HUBC 60.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.68%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.3%)
KAPCO 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.09%)
NETSOL 89.55 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.78%)
OGDC 84.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
PAEL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.97%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
PPL 78.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
PRL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.21%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.71%)
TPLP 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.5%)
TRG 110.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.47%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
Gulf markets slightly weaker as oil prices slip

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2023 02:41pm
Gulf stock markets opened slightly in the red on Tuesday as oil prices fell. Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, edged lower on expectations that further interest rate hikes in the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer, will slow economic growth and limit fuel demand.

Brent futures for March fell 33 cents to $79.32 a barrel, a 0.4% drop, by 0719 GMT.

Abu Dhabi’s share index slipped 0.3%, extending losses to the fifth session in a row, pressured by a 0.6% decline in conglomerate International Holding Company, while its unit Multiply Group was down 1.1%. Dubai’s main share index eased 0.1%, as Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank dropped 1.1% and Business park operator TECOM Group fell 0.9%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index also retreated 0.1%, dragged down by a 1.3% decline in Saudi British Bank and a 0.3% drop in Al Rajhi Bank. National Company For Learning And Education, however, jumped 2.4% after posting a 43% jump in first quarter net profit.

Gulf stocks rise on hopes of smaller rate hike, demand recovery

Separately, Singapore commodity trader Olam Group on Tuesday said it plans to conduct an initial public offering for majority-owned Olam Agri Holdings as early as the first half of this year, listing the unit domestically and concurrently in Saudi Arabia.

The benchmark Qatari index also fell 0.1%, pressured by a 1.2% decline in its largest lender Qatar National Bank .

