AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.28%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.51%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.08%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
HUBC 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.85%)
NETSOL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.07%)
OGDC 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.86%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks slip as consumer shares drag on recession fears

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2023 02:36pm
Follow us

Britain’s FTSE 100 retreated from a three-and-a-half year high on Tuesday, led by consumer stocks amid recession worries, with investors assessing hawkish commentary from members of the US Federal Reserve overnight.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 lost 0.3%, while the domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.3%.

Consumer staples such as Diageo, Ocado and Unilever were among the biggest drags on the blue-chip index, after NielsenIQ warned that weak confidence around personal finances and a squeeze on disposable income will hold back growth in food retail sales.

As fears of a downturn loom large, investors are looking for clues on future rate hikes from a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a panel discussion in Stockholm at 1400 GMT.

On Monday, Fed officials said inflation data due later this week will underpin the decisions about the rate hike path.

FTSE 100 subdued with Sunak speech, Fed minutes in focus

Britain’s labour market cooled further in December a survey showed, hinting that the Bank of England’s (BoE) concerns about the risk of longer-term inflation may ease.

But worries remained as BoE chief economist warned of persistent inflationary pressure.

Bank of England FTSE 100 index US Federal Reserve rate hikes

Comments

1000 characters

London stocks slip as consumer shares drag on recession fears

15th successive decline: rupee falters against US dollar

PML-N lawmakers storm Punjab Assembly amid CM vote of confidence saga

Contempt case: ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran, other PTI leaders

'Non-availability of imported raw material': Diamond Industries suspends operations

US banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession

Edible oil shortage looms in Pakistan as dollar reserves fall

JIT being pressurised to distance themselves from assassination attempt probe, claims Imran

COAS, UAE president discuss defence, military affairs

Bankrupt Sri Lanka says treasury running dry, cuts spending

Russia works on measures to curb discounts on its oil prices

Read more stories