AVN 66.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.54%)
BAFL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.12%)
DFML 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
DGKC 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.88%)
EPCL 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.74%)
FCCL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.8%)
FFL 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.01%)
FLYNG 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.33%)
HUBC 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
KAPCO 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.54%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.66%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
NETSOL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
OGDC 78.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.14%)
PAEL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
PPL 70.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.56%)
PRL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.25%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
TPLP 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
TRG 112.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.49%)
UNITY 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,015 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.46%)
BR30 14,071 Decreased By -166 (-1.17%)
KSE100 40,539 Decreased By -124 (-0.3%)
KSE30 14,952 Decreased By -41.7 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 subdued with Sunak speech, Fed minutes in focus

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2023 03:17pm
Follow us

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was tepid on Wednesday as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is likely to set out his priorities for 2023, while investors also awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting to gauge the path forward for interest rates.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 held its ground at 7562 points, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcaps rose 0.3%.

Miners of precious and base metals took an early lead, rising around 1% as prices rebounded against a weaker U.S. dollar.

In his first speech of the year, Sunak will try to reassure his restive Conservative Party that he has what it takes to lead them into the next national election.

FTSE 100 ends 2022 with slim gains, outpacing U.S. and European peers

Minutes from the U.S. Fed’s December meeting, when it cautioned rates may need to remain higher for longer, are due to be released later on Wednesday. Investors will parse the minutes to figure out whether more policy tightening is likely.

British oil majors BP and Shell lost more than 2% each as oil prices fell on China demand woes, while the broader energy index shed 2.9%.

Data showing that fresh food prices at British supermarkets soared in December, 15% higher than a year earlier, also weighed on markets.

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 subdued with Sunak speech, Fed minutes in focus

11th straight fall: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan hits back at Indian minister’s 'baseless’ accusations around terrorism

Fertiliser maker suspends urea production amid RLNG suspension

Bleak times ahead for Pakistan’s manufacturing sector

Bankrupt Sri Lanka to hold first polls since crisis

Oil falls again as concerns grow over global economy, China COVID cases

China pledges ‘final victory’ over COVID as outbreak raises global alarm

Shakeel’s maiden hundred helps Pakistan close-in on New Zealand

Jul-Dec trade deficit declines 32.65pc to $17.13bn YoY

ECC allows export of additional quantity of sugar

Read more stories